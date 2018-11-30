×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Cantlay and Reed share Hero World Challenge lead as Woods suffers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Nov 2018, 04:19 IST
patrickcantlay - cropped
Patrick Cantlay in action at the Hero World Challenge

Patrick Cantlay shot a blemish-free round of 65 to take a share of the lead with Patrick Reed after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Cantlay's short game was on fine form in New Providence as he carded seven birdies on Thursday, the world number 20 finishing with a flourish and he charged up the leaderboard.

Five birdies in his final six holes capped off a fine debut at the event for Cantlay – who will donate $500 to the families affected by the California wildfires for every gain he makes over the four days.

He is joined at the summit by Reed, who would have enjoyed the outright lead but for a dropped shot at the eighth.

The pair have a three-shot advantage over the field with Henrik Stenson and Dustin Johnson the nearest challengers on four under.

Alex Noren (-3) and Justin Rose (-2) both had a share of the lead at some point during the opening day, but both slipped back with costly dropped shots on the back nine.

Only three of the 18 players in action failed to finish under par, one of which was host Tiger Woods.

After falling to two over through five, Woods quickly got himself back to level par by the turn but a triple bogey at the par-three 12th cost him dearly.

Having pulled his tee shot, Woods' second saw the ball fail to reach the green and spin back down the slope and into the water.

He subsequently two-putted to sign for a six, but his day improved with gains at 15 and 18 to finish with a one-over 73.

"I just didn't quite feel comfortable with my game and it was reflected in my scoring," Woods said after his frustrating start.

Omnisport
NEWS
Reed, Cantlay lead as Tiger triples his way to bottom
RELATED STORY
Woods, Rose share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Reed and Willett share lead in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Woods paired with Reed as Bjorn puts faith in rookies
RELATED STORY
Woods, Fowler share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Hero MotoCorp extends title sponsorship of World Challenge
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods shares lead going into weekend at East Lake
RELATED STORY
Woods and Rose share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods returns to Tour Championship with share of lead
RELATED STORY
Johnson, Koepka lurking as four share Northern Trust lead
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us