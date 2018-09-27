Casey savouring each moment of Ryder Cup return

Paul Casey practices at the 2018 Ryder Cup

Paul Casey is determined to soak in every moment at Le Golf National, as he is aware this could well be his last Ryder Cup on home soil.

Casey, 41, is back in Europe's team for the first time in 10 years. He played three consecutive Ryder Cups from 2004 to 2008, but form and fitness issues led to a spell away from the event and he was ineligible at Hazeltine last time out because he was not a member of the European Tour.

Having earned a captain's pick from Thomas Bjorn this year, Casey says he is focused on "paying attention to how special this is".

"Ryder Cups in the past have gone so quickly and I just want to make sure I remember this," said the Englishman on Thursday.

"At 41, I don't know how many opportunities I'm going to get to play another European-based Ryder Cup. I don't want this to be my last European-based Ryder Cup, but plain and simple, at 41, it's got a chance that it is.

"So I just want to make sure that I pay attention to it and enjoy it, deliver points, play my heart out, but enjoy it at the same time."

Asked if he had watched the Ryder Cups he missed, Casey replied: "Oh yeah, it's the greatest thing on TV!"

While Casey is returning to a familiar event, Alex Noren is one of five European rookies.

Just Alex Noren putting on a chipping clinic out here...#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/y1ePC00CRY — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 27, 2018

However, the Swede can call on positive memories at Le Golf National having won the Open de France here earlier this year.

"It's nice to be at a course where I've done well, especially the last three years, and it gives me confidence," said Noren.

"You don't have to play perfect shots all the time. This course is all about patience and I think it's an unbelievable match-play course.

"There are a lot of birdies out there, but you've got to hit great shots, and it's going to be very interesting how the matches play out."