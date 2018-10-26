Champ shoots 65 to lead Sanderson Farms Championship

American Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ grabbed a one-shot lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship as the opening round was suspended due to darkness.

Champ, 23, fired a seven-under 65 at the Country Club of Jackson to take a first-round lead.

The American – who finished tied for 32nd at last year's U.S. Open – holed eight birdies, including five on his final eight holes.

Champ is just clear of Cameron Tringale, who also managed eight birdies in the opening round of the PGA Tour event.

Only 12 players were unable to complete their first rounds, with play suspended due to darkness.

The best-placed of those is Seth Reeves, who was five under through 16 holes and in a tie for third.

Rory Sabbatini, 2006 champion D.J. Trahan, Andres Romero, Chad Ramey and Robert Streb are also at five under, having shot 67s.

Defending champion Ryan Armour is back at two under after opening with a 70.