×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Champ shoots 65 to lead Sanderson Farms Championship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    26 Oct 2018, 06:15 IST
CameronChamp - Cropped
American Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ grabbed a one-shot lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship as the opening round was suspended due to darkness.

Champ, 23, fired a seven-under 65 at the Country Club of Jackson to take a first-round lead.

The American – who finished tied for 32nd at last year's U.S. Open – holed eight birdies, including five on his final eight holes.

Champ is just clear of Cameron Tringale, who also managed eight birdies in the opening round of the PGA Tour event.

Only 12 players were unable to complete their first rounds, with play suspended due to darkness.

The best-placed of those is Seth Reeves, who was five under through 16 holes and in a tie for third.

Rory Sabbatini, 2006 champion D.J. Trahan, Andres Romero, Chad Ramey and Robert Streb are also at five under, having shot 67s.

Defending champion Ryan Armour is back at two under after opening with a 70.

 
Omnisport
NEWS
Champ shoots 65, takes one-stroke lead at Sanderson Farms
RELATED STORY
Piercy shoots 65 to lead by 1 at CJ Cup at Nine Bridges
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood cards fine 65 to share Open lead
RELATED STORY
Woods eagles 18 to make 65 at Tour Championship
RELATED STORY
Hataoka fires 7-under 65 to lead in South Korea
RELATED STORY
Simpson shoots 61 to lead at Greenbrier
RELATED STORY
Minjee Lee shoots 7-under 65, leads Women's British Open
RELATED STORY
Sordet shoots 8-under 62 to lead in Sweden
RELATED STORY
Straka shoots 63 to lead Safeway Open
RELATED STORY
Joh shoots 67 to retain lead at Ladies Scottish Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us