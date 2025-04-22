Charley Hull speaks about being unable to 'spell' after making an error in a recent post

Charley Hull is extremely active on social media and shares regular updates on her day-to-day life. She recently took to her Instagram page with over 743 thousand followers to shed light on a silly spelling error.
While sharing a series of updates on Instagram Stories, Hull had made a spelling mistake. She acknowledged the mistake 7 hours later. Along with a selfie of herself, she wrote (via Instagram @charley.hull):
"Yes guys I can't spell I never went school left when I was 12 but you all know what I meant."
Here's a look at Charley Hull's post (via Instagram @charley.hull):
The spelling mistake Charley Hull refered to occurred in a post that she put up before her flight that morning. She stated that she would be taking a break from the gym due to travelling. Excited to get back into the gym, the LPGA Tour star accidentally wrote "can" wait instead of "can't".
Charley Hull wrote (via Instagram @charley.hull):
"Day off gym this morning b4 my flight. Feel so deflated on a recovery day. Genuinely can wait to head into the gym when I land to do some upper and a flush."
After she landed at her destination, the World No. 10 golfer decided to hit up the gym after all. Hull did a circuit style work out designed to build endurance and strength. She did six rounds of 500 meters of running, 10 devil presses, 15 kettlebell swings, and 20 alternating dumbbell thrusters.
Charley Hull's 2025 LPGA Tour Results
Here's a look at Charley Hull's performances so far this 2025 LPGA Tour season (via LPGA Tour):
T-Mobile Match Play
- Position - T28
- Score - 25 under par
- Total - 191 (59, 72, 60)
- Official Money - $15,656
- Race to CME Globe Points - 24.43 points
Ford Championship
- Position - T11
- Score - 17 under par
- Total - 271 (63, 69, 68, 71)
- Official Money - $41,138
- Race to CME Globe Points - 67.50 points
HSBC Women's World Championship
- Position - T4
- Score - 7 under par
- Total - 281 (69, 70, 68, 74)
- Official Money - $104,318
- Race to CME Globe Points - 148.33 points
Founders Cup
- Position - T19
- Score - 8 under par
- Total - 276 (68, 72, 66, 70)
- Official Money - $23,210
- Race to CME Globe Points - 44.00 points
Season Stats as of April 21, 2025:
- Starts - 4
- Cuts Made - 3
- Top 10 Finishes - 1 (HSBC Women's World Championship)
- Low Round - 63 (Round 1 - Ford Championship)
- Official Earnings - $184.3 thousand
- Race to CME Globe Points - 284.262 points
- Race to CME Globe rank - 28th