Chawrasia hits the front amid further New Delhi delays

For the third year running SSP Chawrasia is competing at the top of the Hero Indian Open leaderboard.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 20:13 IST

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia

Defending champion SSP Chawrasia is again poised to contend for victory at the Hero Indian Open after taking a one-shot lead on day two.

Delays due to the threat of lightning saw 66 players go into Friday still needing to complete their first round.

A stop in proceedings for the same reason means 66 of the field will approach day three yet to finish their second round, with darkness eventually calling a halt to play in New Delhi.

But home hope Chawrasia does not have such problems to contend with after overhauling David Horsey at the top of the leaderboard.

For the third year running, @SSP_Golf has shot a second round 67 in India.



His previous two results: 1st and 2nd. pic.twitter.com/UOBp8xgmBo — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 10, 2017

Chawrasia had been six shots behind Horsey when the first round was completed earlier in the day.

But while Chawrasia - who lost in a playoff in 2015 - followed up a level-par first round with a blemish free 67 to move to five under, Horsey dropped back to four under with a 74 that featured three bogeys and a double.

"I've played many times in India and I'm used to many of the courses, except for this week," Chawrasia said.

"This course is totally new. Maybe it's home and I have confidence. Last year I won, so I have lots of positivity. And now I'm leading so obviously I'm confident and I'm trying to win this tournament again. Hopefully I'll play good the next two days."

Matteo Manassero and Eddie Pepperell are level on three under, though both are some way from completing their second round. Manassero is one over through seven and Horsey is on par after just two holes.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello - the highest-ranked player in the field - has work to do having gone one over through six to drop to two over.