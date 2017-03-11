Chawrasia, Pepperell and Pigem share lead as darkness falls

The persistent threat of lightning has played havoc with the Hero Indian Open, where a trio of players lead the field on six-under par.

by Omnisport News 11 Mar 2017, 21:08 IST

Reigning champion SSP Chawrasia shared the lead with Eddie Pepperell and Carlos Pigem when darkness brought a halt to proceedings at the Hero Indian Open on Saturday.

With the lingering threat of lightning having affected the schedule from day one, a host of players will need to finish their third rounds on Sunday before teeing off the final set of 18.

The leading trio are on six under, with home favourite Chawrasia having sat alone at the summit of the leaderboard at the start of the day.

"I stuck to the same game plan that I have had for the first two rounds," said Chawrasia. "I just want to hit straight, keep the ball in play and keep giving myself chances all the time.

"The key is not to give away loose shots. Birdies are so difficult to find on this course and they require a lot of hard work, so to give away a bogey is painful."

It was Pigem who came from down the field to launch himself into contention, going four under through 11 holes, while Malaysia's Gavin Green hit top form to climb to within a stroke of the pacesetters.

Green sunk six birdies in a row from the fifth hole onwards, reaching six under for his round when he chipped in at the 17th, which proved to be his final shot of the day.

There were just seven other players outside the top four on a sub-par score when play was halted.

Spare a thought, though, for Duncan Stewart, who narrowly missed the cut despite making the first ace of the tournament at the fifth hole during the Scot's second round.