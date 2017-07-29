Chesters hits the summit in sodden Hamburg

The heavy rains did little to dampen Ashley Chesters' spirits as the Englishman hit the front at the European Open with a bogey-free 67.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 01:43 IST

Ashley Chesters grabbed a one-shot clubhouse lead after a second-round heavily delayed by rain at the European Open on Friday.

Heavy downpours in Hamburg left the course waterlogged and led to almost four hours of play being lost.

Englishman Chesters, who was two shots shy of overnight leaders Julian Suri and Richard McEvoy before the round, had carded four birdies through 13 holes before being delayed by the rain and made another gain after the restart to sign for a blemish-free 67.

That left Chesters – who has not yet dropped a shot – on nine under par for the tournament and one stroke clear of a cluster of four players.

After two days:



-9 Chesters

-8 Rahman, Levy, McEvoy, Manley

-7 Smith, Fahrbring

-6 Kiradech, Ramsay, Gallacher + 5 others#PEO17 pic.twitter.com/XXA7MADjO2 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 28, 2017

The only player in the eight-under group to have completed his round is Siddikur Rahman, who shot a sublime 66.

McEvoy still has five holes of his second round to complete on Saturday, while defending champion Alexander Levy and Stuart Manley - who are also one stroke back - have three and two respectively.

Jordan Smith and Jens Fahrbring are at seven under, while Suri shot a level-par 72 and is among eight players three shots off the pace.