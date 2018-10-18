×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Chez Reavie takes 1st-round lead at CJ Cup with 4-under 68

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    18 Oct 2018, 12:21 IST
AP Image

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — Chez Reavie overcame cool, windy conditions for a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke lead after the first round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Thursday.

Danny Willett and Si Woo Kim shot 69s while the large group at 70 and tied for fourth included Ian Poulter, Nick Watney and Michael Kim.

Brooks Koepka, playing in his first tournament since being voted PGA Tour player of the year, shot 71 and was in a group three strokes behind and tied for 11th which included Paul Casey and Hideki Matsuyama.

Jason Dufner and Brandt Snedeker shot 72. Defending champion Justin Thomas had a 73, as did Jason Day, Ernie Els and J.B. Holmes.

Marc Leishman, who won last week's CIMB Classic in Malaysia, and Adam Scott had 75s.

The second of three PGA Tour events in three weeks in Asia has a 78-player field and no cut. Only 19 players broke par on Thursday.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press
NEWS
Woodland's 61 leaves him tied for CIMB lead with Leishman
RELATED STORY
Burgoon has 1st-round lead at CIMB Classic, Thomas 3 behind
RELATED STORY
Pepperell takes lead, Fleetwood slumps at British Masters
RELATED STORY
Simpson grabs lead with late eagle and 63 at TPC Boston
RELATED STORY
Daly fades as Green takes sole lead at Czech Masters
RELATED STORY
Ancer takes 1-shot lead over DeChambeau at TPC Boston
RELATED STORY
Marc Leishman wins CIMB Classic in Malaysia
RELATED STORY
Leishman goes for 2 straight PGA wins, feels right at home
RELATED STORY
Pepperell retains three-shot lead at British Masters
RELATED STORY
Kang, Hull keep one-shot lead at KEB Hana Bank Championship
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us