Chikka, Chawrasia chase Danthai at TAKE Solutions golf

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) S Chikkarangappa and SSP Chawrasia were chasing Thailand's Danthai Boonma, who went on a birdie spree with birdies in each of his first seven holes to blaze through the second round in 10-under 61 at the TAKE Solutions Masters.

At 15-under, the 22-year-old Danthai is five shots ahead of second placed Argentine Miguel Carballo (66-66) and Maverick Antcliff (67-65) who are at 10-under.

They are being chased by India's Chikkarangappa (69-64, 9-under) in fourth place and Chawrasia (69-65, 8-under) in fifth place at the KGA Course today.

Danthai said, "I forgot my Buddhist pendant necklace this morning. It's like my lucky charm so I went back to the hotel to take it just 20 minutes before my tee time this morning. Thankfully the hotel is just next to the course."

He added, "I've been singing this Thai song in my head and I want to continue that tomorrow. It helps calm me down."

There were five Indians in the Top-10 with Chikka (4th) and Chawrasia (5th) being the leading ones. The 20-year-old Viraj Madappa is T-6th sixth while Khalin Joshi and Honey Baisoya are Tied-9th.

Danthai's sensational 10-under 61 equalled the lowest score in relation to par, but with preferred lies. Khalin Joshi, as an amateur shot 10-under with par for the course being 72 in 2012.

Five shots behind the 22-year-old leader is 39-year-old Carballo, who after playing on European, Web and PGA Tours has now come to experience Asia, while playing in the region.

Carballo was also bogey-free for the day with a second successive 5-under 66 to get to 10-under 132. Australian Maverick Antcliff (65) birdied the last hole and joined Carballo at 10-under in Tied-second place