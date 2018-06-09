Chikka, Rashid slip down in Thailand Open

Bangkok, Jun 9 (PTI) Indian golfers S Chikkarangappa and Rashid Khan slipped down the leaderboard after the third round of the Thailand Open here today.

Chikka, who was second after the first round and then seventh after the second, carded even par 70 to emerge as the best Indian at T-18th. Rashid Khan (73), on the other hand, slipped to T-39th.

However, Rahil Gangjee (66) made a big move to T-23rd.

Among other Indians, Gaganjeet Bhullar (68) was T-39th and Chiragh Kumar (70) was T-58th and Viraj Madappa (71) lied at T-64th.

Gangjee, who had the best card among all the Indians, fired five birdies against one bogey.

Home favourite Panuphol Pittayarat birdied the last two holes for a four-under-par 66 to pull one shot clear.

Playing on his home course, Panuphol returned with a bogey free card to lead on 13-under-par 197 and put himself in prime position to win his second Asian Tour title at the Thai Country Club.

Thailand's Poom Saksansin trailed closely in second place after matching Panuphol's 66 while overnight leader Sarit Suwannarut posted a 69 to lie in third place, two shots from the lead at the USD 300,000 Asian Tour event.

Asian Tour rookie Kurt Kitayama stayed in the title hunt following a 66 to share fourth place with four-time Asian Tour winner, Chapchai Nirat, who fired a blistering 64 for a 200 total.

The 25-year-old Panuphol, who won his first Asian Tour title last year, was neck-to-neck with Poom before he seized the outright lead by holing a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole