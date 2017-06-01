Dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released by police

In dashcam footage released by police, Tiger Woods is clearly disorientated and can be seen failing a number of sobriety tests.

by Omnisport News 01 Jun 2017, 13:35 IST

Former world number one Tiger Woods

Police in Jupiter, Florida have released dashcam footage of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest, which shows the 14-time major champion clearly disorientated after he was found asleep in his car.

Woods was charged with driving under the influence on Monday morning, the former world number one blaming the incident on an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications and adding: "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved."

A probable cause affidavit, released the next day, showed that Woods' alcohol level had been recorded at zero in a pair of breathalyser tests administered after he was stopped by police.

However, the 41-year-old was said to have had "extremely slow and slurred speech", while his attitude towards officers was described as "cooperative" but "confused".

The details of the police report are backed up by the footage released on Wednesday evening, which shows Woods failing a succession of field sobriety tests.

After struggling to walk in a straight line in one test, Woods is asked by police to "recite the entire English alphabet in a slow, non-rhythmic manner, meaning you're not going to sing it."

Yet when he is asked to repeat the instructions he has just been given, the American replies: "Not to sing the national anthem backwards." He subsequently does manage to recite the alphabet successfully.

Woods' arraignment is scheduled for July 5.