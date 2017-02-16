Day 1 of Chandigarh Leg of Mercedes Trophy 2017 Sees two Qualifications of the National Finals

This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide.

by Press Release News 16 Feb 2017, 16:00 IST

Vaneet Khosla and Saurabh Singh Mangat pose with their trophies

Chandigarh Golfers, Saurabh Singh Mangat and Vaneet Khosla claimed the two National Final spots available on Day 1 of the Chandigarh leg of the 17th annual MercedesTrophy 2017. This was the ninth edition of the tournament held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Saurabh Singh Mangat CAT –A (0-17) and Vaneet Khosla CAT – B (18-24) ended the day at a nett score of 72.8 and 74 respectively. They will now be playing the National Finals scheduled in Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort, Pune from 15-17 March 2017.

Saurabh Singh Mangat said, “It was a very nice event and it was very well organised. I will look to play a good round of golf at Pune as well.”

There were a host of other prizes on offer on the day. Prominent winners included Sachin Dev Mehta who won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the 15th hole with a mammoth drive of 292 yards. Arun talwar won the SWISS Closest to Pin contest landing the ball just 9.5 ft. from the pin on hole 13.

In the Mercedes – Benz straightest drive contest played on hole four, Karan Kaila was declared the winner while in the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots was won by Nitin Mittal on hole 16. The best gross winner for the day was awarded to Maninder Pal Singh who had a gross score of 74.

The format of play was Double Peoria. This unique format of adjusting handicaps of players levels the playing field enabling golfers to have a greater chance of qualifying for the National Finals.

The Chandigarh leg is the ninth leg of the 12-city tournament which kick-started the MercedesTrophy globally. This year, the MercedesTrophy will travel to 50 countries engaging 60,000 golfers worldwide. The Indian leg will witness 25 days of competitive amateur golfing action in 12 cities engaging 2500 golfers, making it larger than ever before. Mercedes Trophy’s next stop is at the Cosmo Tamil Nadu Golf Club in Chennai on February 3rd.

Three Winners from the National Finals will further progress to the MercedesTrophy World Finals – Stuttgart, Germany in September 2017 to compete against winners from all over the world. One winner will travel to Scotland to witness the British Open at Royal Birkdale in July.