Dechambeau apologises for 'brevity' following McEvoy handshake

Bryson Dechambeau in action at the European Open

Bryson Dechambeau has apologised to Richard McEvoy for his "brevity" after missing out on the European Open title on Sunday.

Dechambeau and McEvoy started the final round as co-leaders, but the American fell away with a closing six-over 78 in Hamburg.

McEvoy secured his first European title at the 285th attempt following a victory on the Challenger Tour in France the previous week.

Dechambeau was criticised for offering only a token handshake to the unheralded Englishman following the biggest win of his career, leading to the world number 23 expressing his regret for reacting in such a manner after a difficult day out on the course.

"Tough finish at the @peo_18, but overall I had a great week in Hamburg. Thank you to Porsche European Open for having me." he posted on Instagram.

"A terrific golf course with great support from the fans. I apologize to Richard McEvoy and the fans for my brevity on 18.

"He is a class act, worthy champion and I enjoyed playing with him the past two days. Looking forward to next week in Akron at the @wgc_bridgestone and continuing to work hard on my game."