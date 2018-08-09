Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
DeChambeau donates charitable winnings to Lyle's family

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    09 Aug 2018, 05:06 IST
Bryson Dechambeau
Bryson Dechambeau

Bryson DeChambeau became the latest PGA Tour professional to give a charitable donation to Jarrod Lyle and his family.

Australian golfer Lyle died aged 36 on Wednesday after battling acute myeloid leukemia for a third time.

The much-loved Aussie made the decision last week to begin end-of-life care, sparking a flood of sport for him and his family.

First, it was in the form yellow ribbons pinned on the hats of golfers and caddies at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Then, Justin Thomas – who won the 2018 Invitational in Ohio – asked fellow golfers to donate to a GoFundMe page that would support Lyle's daughters. The page titled 'Jarrod Lyle’s Girls' has raised $85,580 since Wednesday.

Now, the US PGA Championship Long Drive winner is the latest to contribute monetarily.

DeChambeau outdrove his closest competitors, Peter Uihlein and Tony Finau, by at least three yards to narrowly claim the title on Tuesday.

The winning drive of 331 yards gave DeChambeau the choice of where the $25,000 charitable winnings would go. 

For the 2015 NCAA Division I championship and the U.S. Amateur winner, the decision was an easy one.

"The story, it's so sad and his kids are suffering, obviously, from it — his whole family is — and I just thought it would be the right thing to do," DeChambeau said prior to Lyle's death.

The PGA Championship — golf's fourth and final major of the year — begins at the Bellerive Golf Course in St Louis on Thursday.

 

