DeChambeau has McEvoy for company as Reed stays in the hunt

Patrick Reed in action

Bryson DeChambeau has company in the form of Richard McEvoy heading into the final round of the European Open with Patrick Reed one stroke back following a day where lightning wreaked havoc with the schedule.

American DeChambeau had a one-shot lead heading into Saturday's third round and a two-under-par 70 left him at 12 under for the tournament.

McEvoy went one better with a 69 to join DeChambeau on the same score, while Masters champion Reed is just one shot adrift alongside Matthias Schwab after also shooting three under.

Almost three hours were lost in Germany as a result of the adverse weather and DeChambeau needed a birdie at the last to ensure he remained in a share of the lead.

After 54 holes:



-12 DeChambeau

󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -12 McEvoy

-11 Reed

-11 Schwab

󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -9 Caseyhttps://t.co/wbLXWcX9H0 pic.twitter.com/xFIadcicoY — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 28, 2018

McEvoy had earlier hit four birdies and just a solitary bogey and had led on his own during Saturday's play.

Reed was equally consistent as birdies at the second, seventh, 11th and 15th holes and just one bogey aided his cause.

Schwab also made a gain at the last to join Reed at 11 under, while Paul Casey will start Sunday three shots off the pace in outright fifth.