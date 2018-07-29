Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

DeChambeau has McEvoy for company as Reed stays in the hunt

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    29 Jul 2018, 00:34 IST
patrickreed - Cropped
Patrick Reed in action

Bryson DeChambeau has company in the form of Richard McEvoy heading into the final round of the European Open with Patrick Reed one stroke back following a day where lightning wreaked havoc with the schedule.

American DeChambeau had a one-shot lead heading into Saturday's third round and a two-under-par 70 left him at 12 under for the tournament.

McEvoy went one better with a 69 to join DeChambeau on the same score, while Masters champion Reed is just one shot adrift alongside Matthias Schwab after also shooting three under.

Almost three hours were lost in Germany as a result of the adverse weather and DeChambeau needed a birdie at the last to ensure he remained in a share of the lead.

McEvoy had earlier hit four birdies and just a solitary bogey and had led on his own during Saturday's play.

Reed was equally consistent as birdies at the second, seventh, 11th and 15th holes and just one bogey aided his cause.

Schwab also made a gain at the last to join Reed at 11 under, while Paul Casey will start Sunday three shots off the pace in outright fifth.

Omnisport
NEWS
Strong finish sees DeChambeau maintain European Open lead
RELATED STORY
Late birdie blitz keeps DeChambeau in front at European Open
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau takes European Open lead, Reed makes late run
RELATED STORY
Irate Reed banishes camera crew at European Open
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: DeChambeau dazzles as Molinari hits...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Johnson further cements his place as...
RELATED STORY
Leader Reed underway as Fitzpatrick provides hope for...
RELATED STORY
Ruthless Reed hits the front in star-studded Masters...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Molinari impresses again as stars...
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau takes 1-shot lead as Woods lurks at Memorial
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us