×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

DeChambeau, Na share lead with two other teams at QBE Shootout

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    08 Dec 2018, 06:23 IST
dechambeau-bryson-12072018-getty-ftr.jpg
Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na opened with a first-round 59 to share the QBE Shootout lead with two other teams on Friday.

The PGA Tour's December break is soon coming to an end, but not before it closes out with the QBE Shootout — an unofficial money team event held in Florida.

A limited field of golfers make the trip to the Tiburon Golf Club and this year's tournament features 10-time LPGA winner Lexi Thompson.

Thompson and her partner Tony Finau finished the first day in a tie for fourth at 11 under, two strokes off the pace.

But, the scramble format for round one favoured a handful of other teams, including DeChambeau and Na.

DeChambeau and Na along with the teams of Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo and Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman all ended the day atop the leaderboard.

Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III are among the other teams in the hunt after posting a 62 to be 10 under with 2017 champions Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair.

Brandt Snedeker​ and Billy Horschel​ are among the four teams tied for ninth.

Advertisement

The second round will feature a greensomes style of play, where the teams will alternate shots until the hole is completed, and the final day will be completed using a better ball format, in which the better of the two scores will be counted.

Omnisport
NEWS
DeChambeau, Uihlein share lead as Glover shoots 61 in Las...
RELATED STORY
Cantlay and Reed share Hero World Challenge lead as Woods...
RELATED STORY
Ancer takes 1-shot lead over DeChambeau at TPC Boston
RELATED STORY
Late eagle carries DeChambeau to victory in Las Vegas
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods returns to Tour Championship with share of lead
RELATED STORY
Woods and Rose share Tour Championship lead
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau wins in Las Vegas for 4th win in 12 starts
RELATED STORY
Ancer tops leaderboard in Boston, DeChambeau lurking
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau makes it 2 straight wins in FedEx Cup playoffs
RELATED STORY
'Mad Scientist' DeChambeau claims 2nd straight FedEx Cup win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us