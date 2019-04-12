×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

DeChambeau retains lead as Molinari and Day make Masters moves

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    12 Apr 2019, 23:02 IST
Bryson DeChambeau - cropped
Bryson DeChambeau in action at Augusta

Bryson DeChambeau completed a level-par front nine to hold a one-shot lead at the Masters on Friday, as Jason Day and Francesco Molinari made notable moves.

DeChambeau shared the lead with Brooks Koepka overnight after both men came home in 31 to complete opening rounds of 66.

A wild start to day two for Koepka saw the three-time major champion start birdie, double bogey, birdie before dropping further shots at the fourth and sixth holes.

Koepka claimed his third birdie of the day at the par-five eighth to get back to five under, leaving him one behind DeChambeau, who mixed two birdies with two bogeys on his opening nine to retain a slender lead.

Open champion Molinari and former world number one Day were also only a single stroke behind the leader, having both turned in 33 to be five under for the tournament. Day's efforts were particularly impressive given he has been struggling with a back injury this week.

Patton Kizzire went round in 70 to hold the early clubhouse lead at four under, with Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter alongside him on the leaderboard and Dustin Johnson among those one shot further back.

The likes of Tiger Woods (-2), Rickie Fowler (-2) and Rory McIlroy (+1) were about to begin their second rounds.

Omnisport
NEWS
Koepka, DeChambeau take route 66 to Masters first-round lead
RELATED STORY
Mixed start for Koepka as DeChambeau takes outright Augusta lead
RELATED STORY
Co-Masters leader DeChambeau regrets not pulling flag on 18
RELATED STORY
Tiger grouped with Li, Rahm at Masters
RELATED STORY
No Masters complacency from Open champion Molinari
RELATED STORY
Herbert and DeChambeau share Dubai lead
RELATED STORY
Full list of Masters tee times
RELATED STORY
Masters atmosphere keeps everyone on best behavior
RELATED STORY
Masters 2019: The best bets for Augusta glory
RELATED STORY
Masters: Five takeaways from a low-scoring first round
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us