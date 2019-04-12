DeChambeau retains lead as Molinari and Day make Masters moves

Bryson DeChambeau in action at Augusta

Bryson DeChambeau completed a level-par front nine to hold a one-shot lead at the Masters on Friday, as Jason Day and Francesco Molinari made notable moves.

DeChambeau shared the lead with Brooks Koepka overnight after both men came home in 31 to complete opening rounds of 66.

A wild start to day two for Koepka saw the three-time major champion start birdie, double bogey, birdie before dropping further shots at the fourth and sixth holes.

Koepka claimed his third birdie of the day at the par-five eighth to get back to five under, leaving him one behind DeChambeau, who mixed two birdies with two bogeys on his opening nine to retain a slender lead.

Open champion Molinari and former world number one Day were also only a single stroke behind the leader, having both turned in 33 to be five under for the tournament. Day's efforts were particularly impressive given he has been struggling with a back injury this week.

Patton Kizzire went round in 70 to hold the early clubhouse lead at four under, with Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter alongside him on the leaderboard and Dustin Johnson among those one shot further back.

The likes of Tiger Woods (-2), Rickie Fowler (-2) and Rory McIlroy (+1) were about to begin their second rounds.