DeChambeau shoots career low to lead 3M Open

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 06 Jul 2019, 05:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau had the round of his career to take a two-stroke lead at the 3M Open on Friday.

The 25-year-old star shot a career-low nine-under 62 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, to climb up the leaderboard in sole possession of first place at 14 under.

At first, he jokingly kept his success tight-lipped.

"That's secret stuff," DeChambeau told reporters after his round. "I'm not talking to you about that."

But, it is no secret what worked for the five-time PGA Tour winner.

DeChambeau went bogey-free while carding nine birdies – six of which came on his back nine.

He used accurate putting from long distance to edge out the rest of the field. His four made putts over 20 feet was a personal best and it is the first time in his young career he has been mistake-free through the first two rounds on Tour.

9th birdie today

4th putt from over 20 feet



Solo leader @B_DeChambeau is putting on a clinic @3MOpen.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/EbJa3riyup — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2019

Adam Hadwin trails in second place at 12 under and Scott Piercy – the 18-hole leader – Sam Saunders, Brian Harman and Sam Burns are tied for third at 10 under.

Advertisement

Kevin Streelman highlights a four-way tie for seventh place at nine under and Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau and Carlos Ortiz help make up a sizable tie for 11th.

There were some notable names close to not making the cut, which was set at three under.

Jason Day used a birdie on the par-four 16th hole to help steer clear of the cut. He finished his round with three consecutive birdies to enter Saturday in a tie for 70th place at three under.

Jason Day gets one back.



He's two shots outside the cutline with two holes to play. pic.twitter.com/nkZw5niVwc — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 5, 2019

World number one Brooks Koepka (tied for 70th), Keegan Bradley (tied for 55th) and Patrick Reed (tied for 35th) also reached the weekend.

Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, missed his seventh cut of the year after going five over through two rounds.