DeChambeau 'super stoked' to take FedEx Cup lead after Northern Trust victory

Omnisport // 27 Aug 2018, 07:30 IST

Northern Trust winner Bryson Dechambeau

Bryson DeChambeau could not contain his delight after rising to the top of the FedEx Cup standings thanks to Sunday's Northern Trust triumph.

American golfer DeChambeau cruised to a four-stroke victory in New Jersey – the first of four FedEx Cup play-off events.

DeChambeau captured his third PGA Tour title following a final-round 69 as he leapfrogged world number one Dustin Johnson atop the FedEx Cup standings.

Reflecting on his victory ahead of fellow American Tony Finau, DeChambeau said: "It's amazing this. I had to grind out a couple shots at the end.

"Wasn't expecting a couple of the shots I hit; a little nerves here and there. Not really knowing what to do under the gun like that with that tremendous of a lead, I'm kind of trying to protect a little bit. It was a big learning experience for me."

DeChambeau now tops the FedEx Cup standings by 648 ahead of Johnson heading into the second play-off tournament – the Dells Technologies Championship.

Asked rising to the FedEx Cup summit, the 24-year-old replied, "That's great. I'm super stoked to be number one right now, and see what next week and the weeks after hold."

DeChambeau finished the 2018 United States Ryder Cup standings ranked ninth, one off the automatic qualifiers.

With Sunday's win, he almost certainly became an automatic pick for captain Jim Furyk.

Discussing his Ryder Cup chances, DeChambeau said: "I said I was a man on a mission yesterday, and hopefully he can see that I've got some grit and grind, and that even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done."