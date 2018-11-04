×
DeChambeau, Uihlein share lead as Glover shoots 61 in Las Vegas

04 Nov 2018
American Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau surged into a tie for the lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open after shooting a six-under 65 on Saturday.

The American, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour this year, moved into 16 under at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau, who birdied four of his final six holes, sits alongside Peter Uihlein (68) atop the leaderboard.

But the round of the day belonged to Lucas Glover, who produced an incredible 10-under 61 to go outright third a shot back.

Glover, beginning on the back nine, was briefly on 59 watch despite bogeying his first hole.

He made birdies at 12, 15 and 16 and an eagle at 13, before picking up shots on four of his first five holes on the front nine.

But he had to settle for three consecutive pars before finishing his round in style, making eagle at the par-five ninth.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (63) and Robert Streb (68) are tied for fourth at 14 under, while Sanderson Farms Championship winner Cameron Champ (66) is outright sixth.

Jordan Spieth appears too far back to challenge after an even-par 71 left him at eight under, a shot behind Rickie Fowler (69).

Joaquin Niemann, who endured a rollercoaster round of 67, did manage a hole-in-one at the 17th.
