DeChambeau wins Dell Technologies, Woods finishes T-24th

Boston, Sept 4 (PTI) Bryson DeChambeau, the 24-year-old physics major, shot four-under 67 in the fourth round, which included three straight birdies, to win his second successive FedExCup Play-off event at the Dell Technologies Championship here.

After winning the Northern Trust golf tournament by four shots last week, this win has brightened his chances of winning the FedExCup itself.

En route his two-shot victory at the TPC Boston on Monday, DeChambeau became only the second player in 12 years to win the opening two Playoffs events. Vijay Singh achieved the feat in 2008.

DeChambeau finished at 16-under 268 and earned USD 1,620,000 for the second straight week.

Justin Rose birdied three of his last four holes for a 68 and wound up alone in second.

Tiger Woods closed with a 71 and finished tied 24th. Woods is now 25th on FedExCup list. The 42-year-old is still not certain of a guaranteed place in Tour Championships for Top-30.

Phil Mickelson made nine birdies in the closing round of 63 and finished T-12, but is now 9th on FedExCup list.

Hideki Matsuyama made seven birdies in 10 holes during his 65 and was T-4th alongside CT Pan (66) and both made the third leg of FedExCup play-off.

Jordan Spieth (70) was T-12 and is now No. 27 but still not a lock-in for Tour Championships in East Lake for which only Top-30 will go.

DeChambeau notched up his third win of the year and is assured of being the top seed when he gets to the TOUR Championship regardless of next week's result.

Interestingly, DeChambeau started the year at No. 99 in the world and now moves past Rory McIlroy to No. 7.

After starting the round one shot of leader Abraham Ancer, DeChambeau birdied No. 7 and then took the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on eighth. He added a third straight birdie on ninth.

Ancer dropped three shots in the tough four-hole stretch early on the back nine and ended with a 73 that saw him finish T-7. But the consolation was he moved from No. 92 to No. 56 and will now play the BMW Championship at Aronimink.

Peter Uihlein, the former US Amateur champion in his first full season on the PGA TOUR, birdied his last three holes for a 68, and moved into the top 70.

Matt Kuchar failed to advance beyond the second Playoffs event for the first time in 10 years