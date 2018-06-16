Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Defending champion Koepka happy to be back in contention

Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is happy to be back in contention.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 06:38 IST
Koepka-Brooks-USNews-Getty-FTR
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka believes he is starting to read the Shinnecock Hills greens better after surging into contention at the U.S. Open.

The defending champion had fallen to seven over early in his second round, but six birdies in his last 11 holes helped him match the low round of the tournament with a four-under 66 to get to one over.

"I felt like I played really well. It was unfortunate, just hit a few bad drives. And if you do that out here, it's going to penalise you pretty bad," Koepka said after his round.

"I felt like I was playing solid. My iron play was pretty good. Putting – the putts were going in. I felt like I hit good putts yesterday. Nothing went in. Where today, they were kind of bouncing in. Obviously, it's poa, so they're going to be a little bouncy.

"But it was nice to see some go in, and I think I've got these greens a little more figured out today."

Five shots back entering the third round, Koepka believes he is in great shape to potentially repeat as champion.

"You don't want to be that many back. But it's a U.S. Open, so disaster's always around the corner," he said.

"You never know what's going to happen. You just keep putting the ball in play, hitting greens and try to sneak in a few birdies when you can."

Englishman Ian Poulter knows all about the potential disasters after he endured one on his 17th hole. Poulter was just one shot behind leader Dustin Johnson at three under, when he suffered a triple bogey-bogey finish. 

While Koepka could catch Johnson with a couple of solid rounds, he thinks the world number one will have to give some shots away in order to be caught.

"There's not many birdies. Like I said, there's a disaster around every corner," Koepka said.

"I mean, all it takes is one shot in the fescue, and you could be in there for a while. But, obviously, you need a good round tomorrow just to give yourself a chance. You know, anything within three shots of the lead on the back nine Sunday, anything can happen."

Koepka healthy, eager to defend title at Shinnecock
RELATED STORY
Koepka 'not too concerned' despite opening 75
RELATED STORY
Don't tell Koepka that Shinnecock and Erin Hills different
RELATED STORY
Koepka ready to turn seconds into wins
RELATED STORY
Rose 20 under at Colonial for 3-stroke win over Koepka
RELATED STORY
Tiger looks to tie record, Koepka out to replicate...
RELATED STORY
Woods, Thomas and Johnson grouped together at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Koepka playing through wrist pain from avoiding golf cart
RELATED STORY
US Open champ Brooks Koepka ready to play after wrist injury
RELATED STORY
Koepka finishes week with a 63 and an albatross
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us