LIV Golf Adelaide started on April 21. A total of 12 teams with four players each are competing at the Grange Golf Club for a whopping paycheck of $4,000,000 for the winner.

LIV Golf announced the team and roster details that took fans into a frenzy. Fans reacted with their views in the comment section. One Twitter user wrote,

"Definitely a good idea"

Fans react to LIV Golf's announcement of the team for the Adelaide tournament

LIV Golf Comms shared the details for round 1 in which all the captains were scheduled to play in the first four groups.

Captains playing together in first 4 groups for first time



All other teammates playing together for first time in same group



Friday's Rd. 1 groups #LIVGolfAdelaide include a couple of firsts

Captains playing together in first 4 groups for first time

All other teammates playing together for first time in same group

Shotgun start at 11:45 am local

Here are the groups and pairings for the tournament:

1 - Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter, Cameron Smith

2 - Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson

3 - Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer, Louis Oosthuizen

4 - Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson

5 - Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield, Lee Westwood

6 - Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent

7 - Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

9 - Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, James Piot

10 - Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

11 - Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak

12 - Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner Ill

13 - Sebastian Munoz, David Puig, Mito Pereira

14 - Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

16 - Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, Carlos Ortiz

17 - Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey

18 - Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan, Marc Leishman

Fans reacted to the groups and pairings for the Adelaide tournament. Here are some of the best comments taken from the LIV Golf Comms comment section:

"Nothing like having teammates playing together. Should have some low scores."

"Ahhhh. New LIV format. Why not count the captain individual score and add it to a “step-aside” scramble score from the other three? And they can buy one mulligan each."

"Ahhhh. New LIV format. Why not count the captain individual score and add it to a "step-aside" scramble score from the other three? And they can buy one mulligan each."

"How many 5 foot gimme’s will Patrick Reed take? Over/Under 10??"

"How many 5 foot gimme's will Patrick Reed take? Over/Under 10??"

"Some real killers like James Piot, Chase “don’t call me Brooks” Koepka, Jed Morgan, Dick Bland, Dean Burmester, and Big Matt Jones"

"Some real killers like James Piot, Chase "don't call me Brooks" Koepka, Jed Morgan, Dick Bland, Dean Burmester, and Big Matt Jones"

"Patrick Reed is going to love this format…he’ll be using the old foot wedge a little more often"

Don Zinyk @Boomerzinyk

"Patrick Reed is going to love this format…he'll be using the old foot wedge a little more often"

"Better keep a camera on Reed"

"Better keep a camera on Reed"

"Fatprick needs to wear a body cam to keep any shenanigans from taking place"

"Fatprick needs to wear a body cam to keep any shenanigans from taking place"

"This makes the team aspect way more exciting and viewer friendly. You’ll get emotion and comradely in the teams. How exciting"

"This makes the team aspect way more exciting and viewer friendly. You'll get emotion and comradely in the teams. How exciting"

LIV Golf Adelaide: Roster and team details

Here are the 12 teams and their players that are playing at the Adelaide tournament:

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na (C), Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen (C), Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer (C), Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Ripper GC: Cam Smith (C), Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann (C), Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter (C) and Henrik Stenson (C), Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson (C), Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III

HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson (C), James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau (C), Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

Smash GC: Brooks Koepka (C), Matt Wolff, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak

Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia (C), Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson (C), Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlei

