Dhruv Sheoran triumphs by one shot at PGTI Feeder Tour

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Rookie Dhruv Sheoran of the DLF Golf & Country Club bagged his maiden professional title after emerging victories by one shot at the first PGTI Feeder Tour event of the season here today.

The 23-year-old Sheoran (69-68-74), the joint leader at the end of round two, completed a wire-to-wire victory despite a sedate final round of two-over-74. His total read five-under-211 at the BSF Golf Club here.

Delhi golfer Pawan Verma (73-71-68) made huge gains on the final day as he took a leap from overnight 11th to tied second at four-under-212 thanks to his last round of 68 which was also the day's best score.

Sandeep Singh (72-65-75) of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, the co-leader in round two, finished joint runner-up along with Verma after returning a 75 on Friday.

Sheoran, playing his first event as a professional, made a slow start in the third round having dropped three bogeys over the first 14 holes. However, he fought his way back to the top with a couple of birdies on the 15th and 16th even as his nearest challenger Sandeep struggled to recover after an early triple-bogey.

Sheoran scored a bogey on the last hole but still managed to edge out Pawan and Sandeep by one stroke.

My calmness and patience saw me through. I felt the conditions were quite different as compared to the last two days and I adjusted really well," Sheoran said.

"I enjoyed myself out there and didn't put any pressure on myself. The good memories from the 2017 Q School win also had a calming effect on me