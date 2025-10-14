DP World India Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

The DP World India Championship 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, October 16, at Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi. The first-ever edition of the event will be star-studded, featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry in action.

As per odds, Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite to win the DP World India Championship. The Northern Irishman is +450 to win his fifth title of the season this week. The World No. 2 golfer has had a great season so far and has claimed three PGA Tour wins, as well as victories at the Irish Open. Besides he played huge role in Europe's successful retention at the Ryder Cup 2025.

McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood is +600 to win the DP World India Championship. After toiling hard over the years, he finally ended his PGA Tour drought this season. Following an outstanding Ryder Cup, he'll now be looking to carry that momentum into this week’s event.

DP World India Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the DP World India Championship 2025:

Rory McIlroy: +450

Tommy Fleetwood: +600

Ben Griffin: +1000

Viktor Hovland: +1000

Brian Harman: +1800

Shane Lowry: +2000

Angel Ayora: +2800

Michael Kim: +2800

Jordan Smith: +3000

John Parry: +3500

Anirban Lahiri: +3500

Jayden Schaper: +4000

Keita Nakajima: +5000

Adrien Saddier: +5000

Joost Luiten: +5000

Thriston Lawrence: +5000

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: +7500

Ewen Ferguson: +8000

Richard Mansell: +8000

Grant Forrest: +9000

Julien Guerrier: +9000

Ugo Coussaud: +9000

Andy Sullivan: +10000

Daniel Hillier: +10000

Matthew Jordan: +10000

Rikuya Hoshino: +10000

Tom Vaillant: +10000

Jeff Winther: +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick: +11000

Romain Langasque: +11000

Jacques Kruyswijk: +11000

Calum Hill: +11000

Darius van Driel: +11000

Martin Couvra: +11000

Joel Girrbach: +12000

Guido Migliozzi: +12500

Marcus Armitage: +12500

Jorge Campillo: +12500

Frederic Lacroix: +12500

Dan Bradbury: +15000

Rafael Cabrera Bello: +15000

Johannes Veerman: +15000

Marcel Schneider: +15000

Brandon Stone: +15000

Brandon Robinson Thompson: +15000

Ben Schmidt: +15000

Richard Sterne: +16000

Bernd Wiesberger: +17000

Richie Ramsay: +17500

Clement Sordet: +17500

Sebastian Soderberg: +17500

Adrian Otaegui: +17500

Sean Crocker: +17500

Nathan Kimsey: +20000

Marcel Siem: +20000

Nicolai von Dellingshausen: +20000

Eddie Pepperell: +20000

Jens Dantorp: +22500

Nacho Elvira: +22500

Aaron Cockerill: +22500

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +22500

Jason Scrivener: +25000

Jack Senior: +25000

Andreas Halvorsen: +25000

Shubhankar Sharma: +25000

Angel Hidalgo: +25000

Manuel Elvira: +25000

David Ravetto: +27500

Maximilian Kieffer: +30000

Darren Fichardt: +30000

Andrea Pavan: +30000

Casey Jarvis: +30000

Fabrizio Zanotti: +30000

Scott Jamieson: +30000

Niklas Lemke: +30000

Ajeetesh Sandhu: +35000

Zander Lombard: +35000

Troy Merritt: +35000

Jeong Weon Ko: +35000

Alexander Levy: +35000

David Micheluzzi: +35000

Veer Ahlawat: +35000

Callum Tarren: +40000

Thomas Aiken: +40000

Lucas Bjerregaard: +40000

Ricardo Gouveia: +40000

Joe Dean: +40000

Tapio Pulkkanen: +40000

Benjamin Hebert: +45000

Pablo Larrazabal: +45000

