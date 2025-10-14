DP World India Championship 2025 odds and best bets explored

The DP World India Championship 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, October 16, at Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi. The first-ever edition of the event will be star-studded, featuring the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Shane Lowry in action.
As per odds, Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite to win the DP World India Championship. The Northern Irishman is +450 to win his fifth title of the season this week. The World No. 2 golfer has had a great season so far and has claimed three PGA Tour wins, as well as victories at the Irish Open. Besides he played huge role in Europe's successful retention at the Ryder Cup 2025.
McIlroy’s Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood is +600 to win the DP World India Championship. After toiling hard over the years, he finally ended his PGA Tour drought this season. Following an outstanding Ryder Cup, he'll now be looking to carry that momentum into this week’s event.
DP World India Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the DP World India Championship 2025:
- Rory McIlroy: +450
- Tommy Fleetwood: +600
- Ben Griffin: +1000
- Viktor Hovland: +1000
- Brian Harman: +1800
- Shane Lowry: +2000
- Angel Ayora: +2800
- Michael Kim: +2800
- Jordan Smith: +3000
- John Parry: +3500
- Anirban Lahiri: +3500
- Jayden Schaper: +4000
- Keita Nakajima: +5000
- Adrien Saddier: +5000
- Joost Luiten: +5000
- Thriston Lawrence: +5000
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: +7500
- Ewen Ferguson: +8000
- Richard Mansell: +8000
- Grant Forrest: +9000
- Julien Guerrier: +9000
- Ugo Coussaud: +9000
- Andy Sullivan: +10000
- Daniel Hillier: +10000
- Matthew Jordan: +10000
- Rikuya Hoshino: +10000
- Tom Vaillant: +10000
- Jeff Winther: +10000
- Alex Fitzpatrick: +11000
- Romain Langasque: +11000
- Jacques Kruyswijk: +11000
- Calum Hill: +11000
- Darius van Driel: +11000
- Martin Couvra: +11000
- Joel Girrbach: +12000
- Guido Migliozzi: +12500
- Marcus Armitage: +12500
- Jorge Campillo: +12500
- Frederic Lacroix: +12500
- Dan Bradbury: +15000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +15000
- Johannes Veerman: +15000
- Marcel Schneider: +15000
- Brandon Stone: +15000
- Brandon Robinson Thompson: +15000
- Ben Schmidt: +15000
- Richard Sterne: +16000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +17000
- Richie Ramsay: +17500
- Clement Sordet: +17500
- Sebastian Soderberg: +17500
- Adrian Otaegui: +17500
- Sean Crocker: +17500
- Nathan Kimsey: +20000
- Marcel Siem: +20000
- Nicolai von Dellingshausen: +20000
- Eddie Pepperell: +20000
- Jens Dantorp: +22500
- Nacho Elvira: +22500
- Aaron Cockerill: +22500
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +22500
- Jason Scrivener: +25000
- Jack Senior: +25000
- Andreas Halvorsen: +25000
- Shubhankar Sharma: +25000
- Angel Hidalgo: +25000
- Manuel Elvira: +25000
- David Ravetto: +27500
- Maximilian Kieffer: +30000
- Darren Fichardt: +30000
- Andrea Pavan: +30000
- Casey Jarvis: +30000
- Fabrizio Zanotti: +30000
- Scott Jamieson: +30000
- Niklas Lemke: +30000
- Ajeetesh Sandhu: +35000
- Zander Lombard: +35000
- Troy Merritt: +35000
- Jeong Weon Ko: +35000
- Alexander Levy: +35000
- David Micheluzzi: +35000
- Veer Ahlawat: +35000
- Callum Tarren: +40000
- Thomas Aiken: +40000
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +40000
- Ricardo Gouveia: +40000
- Joe Dean: +40000
- Tapio Pulkkanen: +40000
- Benjamin Hebert: +45000
- Pablo Larrazabal: +45000