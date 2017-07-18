DSPORT Acquires Live & Exclusive Long Term India Broadcast Rights of ‘The Open’

Nine hours of Live & Exclusive coverage of The 146th Open on day 1 & 2 while six hours on the final two days.

by Press Release News 18 Jul 2017, 21:51 IST

D Sport

DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel by Discovery Communications India, has acquired long term India broadcast rights of ‘The Open’, Golf’s oldest and most prestigious tournament. ‘The Open’ is one of the four major championships in professional golf. DSPORT will telecast live THE 146th Open, set to get underway on 20th July 2017, at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England. Indian stars Anirban Lahiri and Shiv Kapur will be among several legends and other top stars of world golf, trying to lay their hands on the coveted Claret Jug.



Karan Bajaj, Senior Vice President & General Manager, South Asia, Discovery Communications India, said, “We continue in our endeavor to offer the best of global sporting extravaganzas to sports aficionados across the country. The acquisition of broadcast rights of The Golf will help us build and engage with the growing community of Golf followers in the country. DSPORT in a short span of time has built a strong array of properties across categories like Soccer, Golf, Wrestling, Tennis, Horse-racing, motor-sports and extreme sports.”



The Live and Exclusive broadcast will be in two phases across the four days of The Open.



Exclusive Telecast Timings:

July 20: 11 AM – 2:00 PM & 6:30 PM – 00:30 AM (IST)

July 21: 11 AM – 2:00 PM & 6:30 PM – 00:30 AM (IST)

July 22: 6:30 PM – 00:30 AM (IST)

July 23: 5:30 – 23:30 PM (IST)