DSPORT acquires live & exclusive long term India broadcast rights of the year-ending PGA Championships golf major

24 hours of Live & Exclusive coverage of The 99th PGA Championships in the offing.

by Press Release News 09 Aug 2017, 15:18 IST

A total of 156 golfers, including India’s Anirban Lahiri are set to tee-off at Quail Hollow on Thursday, August 10

New Delhi, August 09, 2017— DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel by Discovery Communications India, has acquired long term India broadcast rights of the PGA Championships, Golf’s fourth and year-ending Major. The 99th PGA Championships is set to be held at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, which will host a Golf Major for the very first time, between August 10-13, 2017. The club holds an annual event on the PGA Tour, the Wells Fargo Championship, besides having hosted several pro-events.

A total of 156 golfers, including India’s Anirban Lahiri are set to tee-off at Quail Hollow on Thursday, August 10 as they look to make the weekend cut. Anirban Lahiri, registered his best ever finish (5th) at a Major, which is also incidentally the best ever finish by an Indian at a Major, at these Championships, when it was played at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, back in 2015.

The Live and Exclusive broadcast will be in two phases across the four days of The Open.

Exclusive Telecast Timings (IST):

August 10: 10:30 PM – 11:59 PM (Day 1)

August 11: 12:00 AM – 4:15 PM (Day 1) & 10:30 PM– 11:59 PM (Day 2)

August 12: 12:00 AM – 4:15 PM (Day 2) & 11:30 PM – 11:59 PM (Day 3)

August 13: 12:00 AM – 4:15 PM (Day 3) & 11:30 PM – 11:59 PM (Day 4)

August 14: 12:00 AM – 4:15 PM (Day 4)