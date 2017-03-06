Dustin Johnson holds off pack to win in Mexico

Dustin Johnson's first start as world number one resulted in another win as he took out the WGC-Mexico Championship.

by Opta News 06 Mar 2017, 05:14 IST

Dustin Johnson captured his 14th PGA Tour title at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday.

The high altitude and soft greens got to Johnson in the opening round, when the world's top golfer missed five putts inside five feet.

But he rebounded quickly, firing four straight rounds in the 60s to finish at 14 under.

Many wondered how Johnson would do in his first start as world number one, and he did not disappoint.

Johnson has been the model of consistency since the beginning of 2016 and, barring injury, should continue to dominate.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood made things interesting with a birdie on the par-four 18th to finish at 13 under.

Fleetwood had four birdies on his last eight holes to force Johnson into a par on the 72nd hole.

Jon Rahm was the first to threaten Johnson.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who recently won his first PGA Tour event, even took a one-shot lead after Johnson bogeyed two consecutive holes on the back nine.

Unfortunately for Rahm, who was playing alongside his idol Phil Mickelson, he holed two late bogeys to fall back into a tie for third at 12 under.

First start as World No. 1 ...

Ross Fisher also finished at 12 under after birdieing his last three holes.

Thomas Pieters and Justin Thomas, a three-time PGA Tour winner already this season, tied for fifth at 11 under.

Thomas held a one-shot lead entering the final round.

Rounding up the tournament packed with notables, Rory McIlroy returned to tie for seventh at 10 under with Mickelson and Brandt Snedeker.