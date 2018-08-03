Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Eagle at 18 earns Schniederjans Barracuda lead

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    03 Aug 2018, 07:55 IST
Ollie Schniederjans - cropped
Ollie Schniederjans playing in the Barracuda Championship

Ollie Schniederjans leads the Barracuda Championship by three points ahead of Aaron Baddeley and Denny McCarthy after the opening round in Nevada on Thursday.

American Schniederjans sunk six birdies and eagled the par-five 18th to notch 17 points in the PGA Tour's Modified Stableford event at Montreux Golf and Country Club near Reno. 

Australian Baddeley and Schniederjans' countryman McCarthy are three points back on 14, as the cream of the PGA Tour contest the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio. 

Baddeley, whose compatriots Greg Chalmers and Geoff Ogilvy won this event in 2016 and 2014 respectively, made a strong start with six birdies in his first nine holes to go out in 30, and made two more birdies on the back nine, but also dropped two shots at 12 and 14.

Robert Streb is outright fourth with 13 points, while Ryan Palmer holds a share of fifth on 12 points.

The defending champion, American Chris Stroud, is tied 33rd on seven points, four birdies and a lone bogey having seen him post 69. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Eagle has McIlroy soaring into a five-way tie for the...
RELATED STORY
Campbell and Australian trio lead in Fiji
RELATED STORY
Ice-cold Molinari repels a slew of challengers at Carnoustie
RELATED STORY
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson tied for Canadian Open lead
RELATED STORY
Johnson holes out for eagle on final hole to seal St....
RELATED STORY
Dramatic eagle helps keep Woods in weekend mix at Memorial
RELATED STORY
Johnson shares Canadian Open lead after 65
RELATED STORY
Woods holes out for eagle, Spieth heading for cut
RELATED STORY
Minjee Lee goes seven under to lead British Open
RELATED STORY
Troy Merritt wins rain-delayed Barbasol, gains spot in PGA
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us