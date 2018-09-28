Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Europe edge ahead in early Ryder Cup running

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    28 Sep 2018, 14:00 IST
RoseRahmCropped
Justin Rose (left) and Jon Rahm

Team Europe narrowly enjoyed the better of the early running at the Ryder Cup on Friday.

With the opening match through eight holes, the hosts were up 2.5 to 1.5 at Le Golf National.

FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, playing alongside fiery rookie Jon Rahm, won the first hole of the day with a short birdie putt to move ahead against Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

Rahm's superb birdie on the eighth ensured Thomas Bjorn's side were two up in that clash.

Europe also had a provisional point on the board in the final match out, where Open winner Francesco Molinari combined with debutant Tommy Fleetwood to stifle the threat of 'Captain America' Patrick Reed and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas moved two up through six against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, while Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen were all square with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler after seven.

The opening tee shot for all the players was set against the backdrop of a packed 6,900-seater grandstand, with Olesen the first to buckle and find the water.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Ryder Cup 2018: Team Europe profile
RELATED STORY
Kaymer tips Europe for Ryder Cup glory
RELATED STORY
Americans try to end 25-year Ryder Cup drought in Europe
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Four reasons why Europe will win
RELATED STORY
Mickelson gets a final try at winning Ryder Cup in Europe
RELATED STORY
Bjorn says 'Europe united' at Ryder Cup amid Brexit tensions
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Tiger on the course again at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 1st tee: A spectacle like no other in sports
RELATED STORY
American stars seek European success in the Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us