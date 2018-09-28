Europe edge ahead in early Ryder Cup running

Justin Rose (left) and Jon Rahm

Team Europe narrowly enjoyed the better of the early running at the Ryder Cup on Friday.

With the opening match through eight holes, the hosts were up 2.5 to 1.5 at Le Golf National.

FedEx Cup champion Justin Rose, playing alongside fiery rookie Jon Rahm, won the first hole of the day with a short birdie putt to move ahead against Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

Rahm's superb birdie on the eighth ensured Thomas Bjorn's side were two up in that clash.

Europe also had a provisional point on the board in the final match out, where Open winner Francesco Molinari combined with debutant Tommy Fleetwood to stifle the threat of 'Captain America' Patrick Reed and 14-time major winner Tiger Woods.

Get in Tommy



One up vs Woods and Reed. #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/uMC688bSNj — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) September 28, 2018

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas moved two up through six against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, while Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen were all square with Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler after seven.

The opening tee shot for all the players was set against the backdrop of a packed 6,900-seater grandstand, with Olesen the first to buckle and find the water.