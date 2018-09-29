Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Europe lead 10-6 as Fleetwood, Molinari stay perfect amid US fightback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    29 Sep 2018, 22:02 IST
Tommy Fleetwood - cropped
Tommy Fleetwood celebrates his fourth win at the Ryder Cup

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood made Ryder Cup history as Europe earned a commanding 10-6 lead ahead of the final-day singles despite a gutsy American fightback in the Saturday afternoon foursomes.

No European pairing had ever won four matches together at a Ryder Cup, with Lanny Wadkins and Larry Nelson the only duo to go 4-0 for the USA back in 1979, but that feat was accomplished by the Open champion and his esteemed rookie partner as they trounced Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau 5 and 4.

Two foursomes wins for the USA, who had trailed 8-3 earlier in the day, kept the visitors' hopes of a spectacular comeback alive at Le Golf National.

However, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson hung on for a potentially vital victory over Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, the European pair prevailing on the 17th to leave the USA with a mountain to climb.

There have been two previous instances of teams erasing four-point deficits on Sunday, the USA famously snatching victory at Brookline in 1999 before Europe returned the favour in the 'Miracle of Medinah' six years ago.

Europe will begin the singles as strong favourites, but their opponents will at least feel they have some momentum after responding to a stunning streak of eight points in succession for Thomas Bjorn's side across Friday and Saturday.

At Medinah, Europe put the final two points on the board on Saturday, having been 10-4 down. Jim Furyk's men did likewise this time around.

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson cruised to a 3 and 2 victory over Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren, keeping the Spaniard half a point shy of Nick Faldo's record haul of 25, while Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth claimed their second point of the day and third of the event with a convincing 4 and 3 triumph over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

Given those wins, there was no doubting the importance of Stenson and Rose's success, the Swede draining clutch putts on the 16th and 17th to secure a point amid high tension.

There was no such drama in match three as Molinari and Fleetwood - the first European rookie to claim four points from his first four matches - piled further misery on Woods.

Having twice beaten Woods and Patrick Reed in the fourball format, Europe's in-form pair proved far too good for the 14-time major champion and DeChambeau.

As a result, Woods' record this week reads 0-3, while his overall Ryder Cup output is a disappointing 14.5 points from 36 matches.

However, Tiger has won four and lost only one of his seven singles contests and European captain Bjorn will be well aware his side's mission is far from complete.

