Europe not celebrating yet, says Molinari

Europe team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari

Friday afternoon at the Le Golf National may have seen Europe overturn a 3-1 deficit to lead 5-3, but Francesco Molinari insists the Ryder Cup hosts are not getting carried away just yet.

Europe had a slow start on the opening day of the competition as the United States held a two-point lead following the morning fourballs.

However, Thomas Bjorn's tweaks paid off in the foursomes as Europe completed a clean sweep to roar back into contention – much to the delight of the gathered masses in Paris.

Having picked up Europe's first point earlier in the day, Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood defeated Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 5 and 4 to complete the afternoon whitewash.

Jubilant scenes greeted all four matches but Molinari says Europe's focus will be switched back on when play resumes on Saturday.

"It's great, but we need to put the hat back on for tomorrow and reset quickly," said The Open champion.

"They [USA] are going to come out strongly tomorrow, so there's no time to celebrate when there's still a job to be done."

Fleetwood and Molinari formed a formidable pair on day one and will be alongside each other again for Saturday's fourballs against Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed – who they beat on Friday morning.

"We don't know [why it is working so well] but we enjoy playing together, and obviously spending time together," Molinari added. "He [Fleetwood] has played amazing this morning and this afternoon.

"I think we just combine really well. But, you know, the boys that went out early this afternoon made an unbelievable job. Very, very different from this morning, the atmosphere, and we needed it."

The atmosphere across the course was a highlight for players and spectators alike on Friday, with Europe's stars leading Viking thunderclap celebrations at the end of play.

And Fleetwood admitted the energy around Le Golf National as Europe began to take control helped raise his game.

"You can't prepare for it, really," he said. "We were walking down six and we said, sounds a little bit better this afternoon, and the energy that comes off those guys going in front, I don't really know how to describe it.

"All the preparation you do, just nothing gets you ready for this."