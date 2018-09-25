Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

European Ryder Cup diary: Fleetwood's hair delights Poulter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    25 Sep 2018, 22:30 IST
Tommy Fleetwood Ian Poulter - cropped
Ian Poulter sniffs the hair of team-mate Tommy Fleetwood at the Ryder Cup

Ian Poulter was predictably involved in an amusing moment as the build-up to the Ryder Cup continued at Le Golf National on Tuesday.

Our daily diary looking at all things Team Europe brings you details of Tommy Fleetwood's hair, an unrecognised CEO and the missing golf clubs of a One Direction member.

 

SMELLS LIKE TEAM SPIRIT

Fleetwood is renowned for his flowing locks and, if Poulter is to believed, the European rookie's hair smells just as good as it looks.

As the home side prepared for a photo shoot on the 10th fairway at Le Golf National, Poulter took the opportunity to get up close and personal with his team-mate.

After thrusting his nose towards Fleetwood's hair, Poulter said: "It's beautiful! And it smells good!"

 

MOORE THE MERRIER

A video of impressionist Conor Moore raised plenty of smiles in the European team room on Monday evening.

"He kind of took everyone off in the team, and it was extremely funny," said Poulter, before Fleetwood revealed how much he had enjoyed Moore's impression of Francesco Molinari.

When Molinari was asked about it in his news conference, the Italian replied: "I'm actually thinking of it all the time now answering questions, trying to smile a bit more."

Asked if he was giving the media a "new Francesco", Molinari broke into a wide grin and said: "Can't you tell the difference?!"

 

KEEPING A LOW PROFILE

Omnisport spotted European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley on a late-morning stroll around the course.

Yet the American was certainly not recognised by three elderly gentlemen, who asked the passing Pelley if he could take a photo of them in front of the first green, clearly oblivious when it came to his identity.

Pelley kindly obliged the fans, before walking away with a chuckle.

NO CLUBS FOR NIALL

The Ryder Cup Celebrity Match took place on Tuesday, with Niall Horan among the competitors.

Yet things did not initially go to plan for the pop superstar, who arrived on the driving range only to find that his clubs were not there.

Thankfully, they were soon retrieved, enabling Horan to team up with actor Jamie Dornan.

Omnisport
NEWS
Ryder Cup 2018: Talisman Poulter key to European hopes
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup diary: Scoreboard shocker, captains tight-lipped
RELATED STORY
Column: Poulter and his passion back at the Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup, European capsules
RELATED STORY
This isn't my last hurrah in Ryder Cup, insists Poulter
RELATED STORY
USA Ryder Cup diary: Tiger's roaring reception, McEnroe's...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Team Europe profile
RELATED STORY
That little gold trophy kept my heart beating - Poulter...
RELATED STORY
Hot-headed and level-headed: Meet Europe's Ryder Cup rookies
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup pick Garcia shoots 66 at Portugal Masters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us