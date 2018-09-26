Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

European Ryder Cup diary: McIlroy & Rahm reveal WhatsApp banter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    26 Sep 2018, 21:24 IST
RahmMcIlroyCropped
Jon Rahm (left) and Rory McIlroy

The no-rules world of Team Europe's WhatsApp group is the highlight of Wednesday's daily diary from Le Golf National.

As the 42nd Ryder Cup draws ever closer, it's clear the hosts are still feeling pretty relaxed ahead of the challenge.

And the presence of family is only adding to that warm glow of having home comforts.

 

WHATSAPP BANTER

It's the WhatsApp group you would love to be a part of - the one populated by members of Team Europe.

But it sounds like that can actually be a pretty hostile place to be, as Jon Rahm alluded to.

"It's pretty much freewheel to say what you want to anybody, which is obviously a great thing because we all have a lot of fun," said the Spaniard.

He can't have been too harsh on Rory McIlroy, though, as the four-time major winner said he had been "pleasantly surprised" by Rahm's input into the group.

Oh, just on that note, Rory...

Rahm added: "If you think you've gotten away so far, you're not going to. Everybody is going to get something at some point."

 

RAHM'S ON BEST BEHAVIOUR FOR GRAN

If Rahm was a little coy regarding the specific content of that WhatsApp group, it may have been down to more than a penchant for personal privacy.

Just before the start of his media conference, an elderly couple walked in to take up their seats among the assembled media.

It later became apparent that they were Rahm's grandparents, so it's no surprise he shied away from revealing the full extent of Team Europe's text-based banter.

MCILROY MAKES CROWD RISE FOR ROSE

McIlroy was clearly in good spirits and he engaged in a bit of crowd participation to prove it.

Awaiting Justin Rose's tee shot at the first hole during their practice round, McIlroy decided the Olympic champion needed some extra support.

So the Northern Irishman whipped the crowd into a frenzy and had them rhythmically clapping to get Rose in the zone.

That's what friends are for!

TRY LIFTING THAT TROPHY!

The actual Ryder Cup, that is to say the trophy and not the event, is a diminutive thing.

While the tournament is huge in its scale and appeal, the material prize that Europe and the United States compete for is only a little over 40 centimetres tall.

But in the spectator village on the west side of the course, there is a replica that is somewhat larger.

In fact, it would be a struggle for both captains to lift its 88-kilogram mass between them!

Omnisport
NEWS
Rahm better than I was at my first Ryder Cup, says McIlroy
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup, European capsules
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Spieth expects tough test at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
'Everyone loves Sergio': Garcia proving worth at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
European Ryder Cup diary: Fleetwood's hair delights Poulter
RELATED STORY
Bjorn backs 'phenomenal' Rahm to continue trend of...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Team Europe profile
RELATED STORY
RYDER CUP '18: Facts and figures for the 42nd matches
RELATED STORY
Exuberant Rahm expecting to be paired with calming influence
RELATED STORY
Olesen secures spot on Team Europe for Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us