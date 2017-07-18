Everything he does is spot on - Rose lauds role model Federer

After watching the Wimbledon men's final, Justin Rose said: "Roger [Federer] is the sporting athlete I look up to and can try and model."

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 16:07 IST

Justin Rose and his wife at the Wimbledon men's singles final

Justin Rose will take inspiration from Wimbledon champion Roger Federer this week as he seeks Open glory at Royal Birkdale.

World number 12 Rose was in the Royal Box on Centre Court last weekend as the irrepressible Federer claimed a record-breaking eighth title at the All England Club, his 19th grand slam success.

"Roger is the sporting athlete I look up to and can try and model," said Rose in a news conference on Tuesday.

"Everything he does is pretty much spot on, the way he handles himself, the grace in which he plays the sport I think is incredible.

"Mentally, how he doesn't give much away is a style that I think is well suited to golf, too. And that's one of the reasons I really wanted to go to Wimbledon. I watched his semi-final and obviously the final."

While Sunday represented a rest day for Rose ahead of a demanding week at Birkdale, the Englishman still viewed the Wimbledon final as a learning experience.

He continued: "Yes, I'm watching the tennis, but I'm watching him [Federer] more than anything and seeing what I can pick up.

"There are a few tricks here and there that you can apply to golf. I've always found it a bit easier to learn from other sportsmen than I have from golfers.

"You're trying to beat your competition here, whereas I can be completely impressed and in awe of him because I never have to face him. It's a much easier environment to learn, I think, when you don't have to compete against that person.



"Obviously the whole occasion and the royal box was amazing. I worked hard last week. It was the perfect Sunday to take off to enjoy a day before heading up here."