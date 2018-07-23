Fellow pro reveals Open winner Molinari's retirement plans

The Open champion Francesco Molinari

Wesley Bryan claimed Open winner Francesco Molinari has his retirement already planned out, following a meeting between the pair earlier this season at the HSBC Champions event in China.

Molinari reigned supreme at The Open after a thrilling final day at Carnoustie, where he finished eight under, and two shots ahead of Kevin Kisner, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy on Sunday.

Playing partner Tiger Woods was a shot further back on a difficult day where winds swept across the course, making Molinari's bogey-free weekend even more impressive.

The 35-year-old Italian had never won a major before his victory at Scottish links, and given his performance at The Open, the quotes from Molinari saved in his notes by Bryan may seem slightly premature.

According to Bryan, it consists of retiring in two and a half years, watching a lot of sport on television in his free time, drinking coffee and twitter trolling from free Wi-Fi places.

Molinari's Open triumph comes after an eight-stroke win at the Quicken Loans National three weeks ago and is in top form heading into next month's US PGA Championship in Missouri.