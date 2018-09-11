Finau confirmed as USA's final Ryder Cup pick

Tony Finau

Tony Finau has been announced as United States captain Jim Furyk's final pick for the Ryder Cup.

Finau tied for eighth this week at the BMW Championship, which marked his third straight top-10 finish and 11th of the season.

The 28-year-old placed in the top 10 at three of this year's majors – only missing out at the US PGA Championship – but his last win on the PGA Tour came back in 2016.

Furyk announced last week that Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau would be joining his team, and Finau completes the roster.

"What an unbelievable body of work this year," Furyk said in a statement. " All the top-10 finishes, the play in the big championships and the majors, and then the current form, with a second, a fourth and an eighth [in the FedEx Cup playoffs].

"He checked a lot of boxes and made it impossible not to pick him. I'm excited to add him to the team. Tony played well in big moments this year."

Finau rose to a career-high 15th in the world rankings on Monday and is looking forward to taking part at Le Golf National from September 28.

"I've still got goosebumps. I'm just ecstatic. I don't know if I can really put it into words," he said.

"All the emotions that come with accomplishing something like that … it's a dream come true for me. I got the goosebumps when he told me, and I'm excited to add my skills and talent to the team – a team that's stacked already.

"Hopefully I bring something to the team that can help us bring that Cup back."

The U.S. will send Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau and Finau to France.

The European team is made up of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson. Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and world number one Justin Rose.