Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Finau confirmed as USA's final Ryder Cup pick

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    11 Sep 2018, 02:59 IST
Tony Finau
Tony Finau

Tony Finau has been announced as United States captain Jim Furyk's final pick for the Ryder Cup.

Finau tied for eighth this week at the BMW Championship, which marked his third straight top-10 finish and 11th of the season.

The 28-year-old placed in the top 10 at three of this year's majors – only missing out at the US PGA Championship – but his last win on the PGA Tour came back in 2016.

Furyk announced last week that Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau would be joining his team, and Finau completes the roster.

"What an unbelievable body of work this year," Furyk said in a statement. " All the top-10 finishes, the play in the big championships and the majors, and then the current form, with a second, a fourth and an eighth [in the FedEx Cup playoffs].

"He checked a lot of boxes and made it impossible not to pick him. I'm excited to add him to the team. Tony played well in big moments this year."

Finau rose to a career-high 15th in the world rankings on Monday and is looking forward to taking part at Le Golf National from September 28.

"I've still got goosebumps. I'm just ecstatic. I don't know if I can really put it into words," he said.

"All the emotions that come with accomplishing something like that … it's a dream come true for me. I got the goosebumps when he told me, and I'm excited to add my skills and talent to the team – a team that's stacked already.

"Hopefully I bring something to the team that can help us bring that Cup back."

The U.S. will send Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Woods, Mickelson, DeChambeau and Finau to France.

The European team is made up of Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson. Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and world number one Justin Rose.

Omnisport
NEWS
Ryder Cup 2018: Contenders for Jim Furyk's final...
RELATED STORY
Rain delays BMW Championship, and possibly Furyk's last...
RELATED STORY
Tiger Woods returns to Ryder Cup as a wild card
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup pick 'beyond special', says Woods
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Who could head to Paris as a...
RELATED STORY
PGA Championship and a Ryder Cup spot on line at Bellerive
RELATED STORY
US PGA Championship: Major motivation for Ryder Cup hopefuls
RELATED STORY
DeChambeau wins second straight FedEx Cup play-off event
RELATED STORY
Reflecting on Tiger Woods' 1997 Ryder Cup debut
RELATED STORY
Finau ties PGA Championship record with 10 birdies
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us