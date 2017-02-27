First Look: bti Open 2017

Field to feature Rashid Khan, Mithun Perera, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shamim Khan, Khalin Joshi, Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Udayan Mane

by Sameer Bahl Preview 27 Feb 2017, 13:29 IST

Event

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, returns to Dhaka for the second edition of the bti Open which will be held at the pristine Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) in Dhaka from February 27 – March 2, 2017, and will carry an enhanced prize purse of INR 40 lakhs as compared to the INR 35 lakhs on offer in 2016.

The tournament, PGTI’s highest prize money event in Bangladesh till date, will feature some of the top names of the South Asian region. The Indian challenge will be led by the likes of Rashid Khan, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Shamim Khan, Khalin Joshi and Udayan Mane, to name a few. Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah will lead the charge for the host nation while Sri Lanka will also be well-represented by the likes of Mithun Perera and Anura Rohana.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 126 players where the cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.

Mr. Arshi Haider, Chairman, bti Holdings Ltd, said, “We are delighted to once again be the sponsor of this international golfing event. We warmly welcome the players and officials of PGTI to Bangladesh. bti is deeply involved with golf in Bangladesh. Apart from being the sponsor of this PGTI/BPGA golf tournament, we are also the sponsor of the National Golf Team for the past many years. We are passionate about the promotion and development of golf in Bangladesh.

“Last year the bti open was a great success and we witnessed a thrilling final day when Siddik had a dramatic win on the 72nd hole. Being an avid golfer myself I am looking forward to another exciting edition of the great competitive golf at the fabulous Kurmitola Golf Club.”

Mr. Uttam Singh Mundy, Director, PGTI, said, “The PGTI, the BPGA and bti are working towards a common goal of promoting professional golf in the South Asian region. The second edition of the bti Open which has an enhanced prize purse of Rs. 40 lakh is a reflection of this shared vision. Tournaments such as the bti Open will further contribute towards the strengthening of golfing ties between India and Bangladesh. The world-class Kurmitola Golf Club has become an important stop for the PGTI over the years and we are confident that the leading professionals of the South Asian region will once again relish the playing conditions at the KGC.”

Course

The venue for the tournament, the Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) was established in the mid-1950s and moved to its present site a decade later. The KGC is Bangladesh’s premier championship course and has staged many international events. The course known for its tree-lined fairways and plenty of intimidating water hazards is likely to pose a serious challenge to the professionals.

Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) is a veritable heaven for golf enthusiasts in Bangladesh and other golfers around the world. It is being run under the supervision of Club President, General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq and the Bangladesh Army. The Club boasts of one of the prettiest and best maintained courses in the sub-continent. The course is strategically challenging and playable round the year.

The history of Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) dates back to the mid-fifties. Shifting from its original location (presently Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport), it finally settled at the present site in the mid-sixties. Initially the layout of the course was done by a keen golfer and architect Mr. Pennink but the newly laid course was redesigned and developed to its present challenging form by Dr. Sukitti Klangvhisai, Ph.D.

Now, Kurmitola Golf Club is an international golf club having links with all renowned clubs of the world. It comprises of an area of 126 acres that has a well laid out golf course fit for professional golf.

Sponsors

About PGTI

Formed in 2006, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is the recognised official body of professional golf in India. PGTI's objective is to promote professional golf in the country, as well as to give players an opportunity to be involved in the decision making on all aspects of the game. Headed by Mr. Gautam Thapar (President), PGTI's governing body comprises leading Indian golf professionals. PGTI currently has over 300 members.

About bti

bti is a Real Estate Developer Established in 1984. bti has had a rich history throughout its years of being a real estate developer company in Bangladesh. It has survived and prospered in even the worst political and economic conditions.

Our company culture allows our team to have synergy, and allows bti to achieve strength in construction and design. However, bti also understands the importance of customer care, and implements it at an unparalleled level in the real estate sector.

bti has a fully committed and well-trained customer service team that provides you with service long after the handover of projects. This is what ensures our position as the leading real estate company in Bangladesh. The quality of our developments is a reflection of the success we maintained throughout our history

bti is deeply involved with golf in Bangladesh. Apart from being the sponsor of this PGTI/BPGA golf tournament, we are also the sponsor of the National Golf Team for the past many years. We are passionate about the promotion and development of golf in Bangladesh.

Past Champions

2016 – Md. Siddikur Rahman