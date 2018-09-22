Fisher shares lead in Vilamoura after record-breaking 59

Oliver Fisher during his record-breaking round at the Portugal Masters

Oliver Fisher holds a share of the lead at the Portugal Masters after carding the first 59 in European Tour history.

The Englishman shot an incredible 12-under second round at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on Friday and came agonisingly close to a 58 when a long birdie putt at 18 rolled just past the hole.

Fisher hit the turn in 28 following an eagle at the par-five fifth and five birdies, then made another five gains on the back nine to go down in the record books and put himself firmly in the mix for a second European Tour title.

The 287-ranked Fisher signed for a level-par opening round of 71, but it all came together in spectacular fashion in Vilamoura a day later.

Fisher, whose only title on the Tour came at the Czech Open back in 2011, is level with Lucas Herbert and compatriot Eddie Pepperell.

Herbert is in contention for a maiden European Tour title after the Australian's blemish-free round of 67, which also featured an eagle at the fifth and a couple of birdies.

Pepperell continued to put the disappointment of missing out on a Ryder Cup spot behind him by moving on to 12 under with a five-under 66, a double bogey at the sixth costing him the outright lead.

Matt Wallace is a further shot back, while Sergio Garcia - attempting to play himself into form ahead of the Ryder Cup next week - is six shots off the pace following a one-under 70.

Defending champion Lucas Bjerregaard came up with a second successive 68 to sit well placed on six under.