Fisher shares lead in Vilamoura after record-breaking 59
Oliver Fisher holds a share of the lead at the Portugal Masters after carding the first 59 in European Tour history.
The Englishman shot an incredible 12-under second round at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on Friday and came agonisingly close to a 58 when a long birdie putt at 18 rolled just past the hole.
Fisher hit the turn in 28 following an eagle at the par-five fifth and five birdies, then made another five gains on the back nine to go down in the record books and put himself firmly in the mix for a second European Tour title.
The 287-ranked Fisher signed for a level-par opening round of 71, but it all came together in spectacular fashion in Vilamoura a day later.
Fisher, whose only title on the Tour came at the Czech Open back in 2011, is level with Lucas Herbert and compatriot Eddie Pepperell.
#PortugalMasters pic.twitter.com/SDUGLA3SPS— on the European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 21, 2018
Herbert is in contention for a maiden European Tour title after the Australian's blemish-free round of 67, which also featured an eagle at the fifth and a couple of birdies.
Pepperell continued to put the disappointment of missing out on a Ryder Cup spot behind him by moving on to 12 under with a five-under 66, a double bogey at the sixth costing him the outright lead.
Matt Wallace is a further shot back, while Sergio Garcia - attempting to play himself into form ahead of the Ryder Cup next week - is six shots off the pace following a one-under 70.
Defending champion Lucas Bjerregaard came up with a second successive 68 to sit well placed on six under.