Flawless Feng leads LPGA event by one shot after 54 holes

by Reuters News 28 May 2017, 12:48 IST

(The Sports Xchange) - Shanshan Feng of China started the third round three strokes out of the lead and ended Saturday's round on top by one shot at the LPGA Volvik Championship in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Feng, who is No. 7 in the Rolex World Rankings, fired a bogey-free 66 to move to 15-under 201 after 54 holes at Travis Point Country Club.

Right behind Feng in second place is Lizette Salas at 14-under 202 after a 67. Suzann Pettersen of Norway is alone in third, two behind the leader, after a 69.

Feng gained a share of the lead when she birdied the par-5 18th hole after also getting a birdie on the 17th. Salas fell out of the lead when she bogeyed the final hole.

"I started the round a little slowly," Feng said. "I was only 1 under through eight holes and then I made two putts in a row on the ninth and 10th. After that, I was just feeling like, 'Oh, I can start making birdies,' and I was more comfortable."

If Feng is able to maintain the lead on Sunday, it will be her third win and 11th top-10 finish in 15 events since winning a bronze medal at the Olympic Games last summer in Rio. Her last two starts ended in a tie for fifth and a tie for 10th.

"I'm starting to hit the ball more like what I normally do because at the beginning of the year when I was in Asia, I was hitting the ball all over and I almost lost myself," Feng said.

"Then I think I made a little adjustment on my swing and I got it back and I'm hitting the ball really well and rolling the putts also. So I'm really happy about the condition right now."

Rookie Sun Hyun Park, the second-round leader, trails Feng by three shots going into the final round.