Flawless Olson takes two-shot Evian lead

Amy Olson at the Evian Championship

Amy Olson heads into the final round of the Evian Championship with a two-shot lead after a flawless Saturday performance put her in pole position for a first major.

Olson carded a second successive 65 in a bogey-free round to move to 14 under through 54 holes at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Sei-young Kim is the American's closest challenger after a 64 vaulted the South Korean into contention. Kim made the turn in 32 and a run of four birdies in six holes on the back nine has her primed to challenge for her first major on Sunday.

Mo Martin is a further two strokes back at 10 under, having shared the lead with Olson after Friday's second round.

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park and Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall are in the running at nine under along with Angela Stanford.

An eagle at the par-five ninth was the highlight of the round for Olson, who appears to be relishing the pressure of the final major of the year.

"I really enjoyed that [the nerves], that means I care, right?" Olson said. "It was fun to start solid with a birdie on the first hole, I don't think nerves are a bad thing.

"I'm sure I will [feel nervous tomorrow], you just have to channel it, keep your focus and not let yourself get ahead."