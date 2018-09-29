Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fleetwood and Molinari make history with 4-0 record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    29 Sep 2018, 21:20 IST
Francesco Molinari Tommy Fleetwood - cropped
Francesco Molinari Tommy Fleetwood

Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood became the first European pairing to win four matches together at a single Ryder Cup as they beat Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau to ensure Thomas Bjorn's team will lead heading into Sunday's singles.

Open champion Molinari and Fleetwood, the most assured rookie imaginable, have formed a superb alliance at Le Golf National, three of their four successes coming against United States pairs that included Woods.

Americans Lanny Wadkins and Larry Nelson are the only other duo to have combined for a 4-0 record, back in 1979. 

On Saturday, Woods and DeChambeau were beaten 5 and 4 by Europe's star pair, leaving the hosts 9-4 up with three foursomes matches still out on the course.

Seconds after that win, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose completed a nerve-jangling 2 and 1 victory over Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka - the Swede holding his nerve to drain crucial putts on the 16th and 17th.

However, the USA looked certain to win the remaining two foursomes matches and reduce their deficit to 10-6 heading into Sunday's singles.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fleetwood and Molinari continue stunning alliance with...
RELATED STORY
He's one of my best friends - Fleetwood loving Molinari...
RELATED STORY
Europe not celebrating yet, says Molinari
RELATED STORY
As good as it gets: Fleetwood is rocking in Ryder Cup debut
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Fleetwood matches U.S. Open record with...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Spectator hit on head, hospitalized at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Some big numbers go up on board at Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Molinari impresses again as stars...
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup Capsules
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: All roads point to Paris for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us