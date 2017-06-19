Fleetwood keen to build on U.S. Open experience

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood hopes he can learn from his experience at the U.S. Open, where he was in contention until the final round.

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 16:22 IST

Tommy Fleetwood at the U.S. Open

Tommy Fleetwood was in contention for a major championship for the first time in his career at the U.S. Open and the Englishman is confident he can do it again.

Fleetwood was in the reckoning throughout the four days at Erin Hills with some superb play, but when it mattered his game came up short.

Having held a share of the lead after round two and being just one shot off top spot heading into the final day, Fleetwood carded an even-par 72 on Sunday to finish fourth.

He ended up five shots behind eventual champion Brooks Koepka, but the 26-year-old was pleased with his performance - by far his best at a major.

"I've never contended for a major before," he said. "So when you get to Saturday and Sunday, you've got to see how you react and how you feel.

"I felt [on Saturday] I played great. Today [Sunday] my game wasn't quite there, but still got it round level par.

"I scrapped a little bit for it, and it was a bit soft but I felt fine. I felt comfortable.

"I enjoyed playing late on Saturday and Sunday, and then next time, whenever that comes, and I'll play well enough to get myself in contention.

"I know that inside myself I feel fine and I can -- whether I play well or not that's a different story, but I feel fine."

Fleetwood's previous best at a major also came at the U.S. Open when he finished in a tie for 27th in 2015, his other appearances seeing him fail to make the cut on six occasions.