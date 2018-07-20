Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fleetwood: Open Championship is the one for me

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    20 Jul 2018, 18:17 IST
TommyFleetwoodCropped
Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood underlined his burning ambition to win The Open above all else after surging into contention on Friday.

The Englishman shot a superb second-round 65 at Carnoustie, where he holds the course record, to sit one behind leader Zach Johnson.

Fleetwood, ranked 10th in the world, is seeking a maiden major triumph and the Claret Jug is his top priority.

Asked what it would mean to win it, he replied: "It would be very special. 

"I can't lie about it. If I could pick one tournament in my life to win, it would be The Open. I've never been anywhere near before. So far for two rounds, I'm up there on the leaderboard.

"But, yes, it would be something to have in my career that would be amazing.

"Whenever I'm done with playing, The Open is something that I'd like."

Having started the day at one over par, Fleetwood played superb golf in wet conditions to draw level with overnight leader Kevin Kisner.

However, the pair were quickly usurped by 2015 champion golfer of the year Johnson, who moved to six under for the tournament with a 67 which included a vital birdie on the last.

Omnisport
NEWS
Carnoustie record counts for little at The Open, says...
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood cards fine 65 to share Open lead
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Fleetwood shoots 65 to move into lead in Open
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood best placed to end American dominance of majors
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood positive despite falling short at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood ties Open mark with final-round 63, finishes 2nd
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood happy with turnaround at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Fleetwood matches U.S. Open record with...
RELATED STORY
Runners and Ryders: Molinari impresses again as stars...
RELATED STORY
A look at 10 contenders for the British Open
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us