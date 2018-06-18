Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fleetwood positive despite falling short at U.S. Open

England's Tommy Fleetwood equalled a championship record with a 63 on the final day of the U.S. Open, but finished short of Brooks Koepka.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 08:00 IST
19
TommyFleetwoodcropped
Tommy Fleetwood celebrates one of his eight birdies

Tommy Fleetwood said he will take plenty of positives after finishing runner-up in the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

The Englishman's seven-under 63 equalled the lowest round in championship history, as he holed eight birdies to finish at two over, one shot behind eventual winner Brooks Koepka.

Fleetwood had birdie opportunities on the last three holes, which would have given him an outright record and a play-off with Koepka, but the 27-year-old was delighted with his final day.

"It was a great one, so many positives, so many great things. At the end of the day, I got within one of winning, when I was so far back at the start of the day," Fleetwood said.

"So it's been a great day. It's easy to look at it and think I was one shy and you can be disappointed. But there are so many positives to look at and so much that you can take from it and learn.

"Again, it's another major where I've ended up there at the end of the day. Majors in tournaments are 72 holes. So it doesn't matter how you do it, if you end up there at the end of the week, it's a positive."

Fleetwood finished his round earlier than Koepka and had to watch the American from the clubhouse, but improved conditions on the final day did not give him much confidence.

However, the world number 12 had plenty of praise for Koepka after the tournament.

"I thought if the conditions were a bit more like yesterday, I'd have felt a lot more comfy in the clubhouse. I'd have felt I had a bit more of a chance," he said.

"But the best players in the world are up there trying to win a U.S. Open, and watching them down the stretch, you've got nothing but respect for how well Brooks did, just to hole the putts at the right time.

"He's one of the best players in the world. It wasn't great for me, but it was great as a golfer to watch how he did it and watch how he closed it out."

Fleetwood happy with turnaround at U.S. Open
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood ties Open mark with final-round 63, finishes 2nd
RELATED STORY
Magnificent Fleetwood matches U.S. Open record with...
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood's knack: Brit does well in nasty US Open weather
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Defending champion Koepka wins another US Open
RELATED STORY
A glance at the final round of the US Open
RELATED STORY
Tough course or easy, Brooks Koepka repeats as US Open champ
RELATED STORY
Johnson takes 4-shot lead into weekend at US Open
RELATED STORY
U.S. Open final-round timeline: How clinical Koepka kept...
RELATED STORY
Brooks Koepka wins US Open, 1st repeat winner in 29 years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us