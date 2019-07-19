×
Fleetwood sets clubhouse target at Royal Portrush

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    19 Jul 2019, 17:34 IST
tommyfleetwood - Cropped
Tommy Fleetwood at Royal Portrush

Tommy Fleetwood posted the clubhouse target in round two of the Open Championship, as Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Jordan Spieth also applied the pressure to overnight leader J.B. Holmes.

Englishman Fleetwood, donning a snazzy black and white patterned polo, signed for a fine 67 at Royal Portrush, where lower winds and clear skies were making for favourable morning scoring, and he was leader in the clubhouse at seven under.

Holmes, the overnight leader, was two shots clear of that score with five to play having made back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13. The American played the opening three holes at three under before dropping a shot at the ninth.

Australian Cameron Smith was enjoying a stellar round. Six birdies on his card meant he was six under with three holes remaining.

Four-time major winner Koepka made it back to the clubhouse at five under, the same score Spieth was on with two holes still to play.

Further down the leaderboard, Tiger Woods' chances of reaching the weekend were looking increasingly bleak. The Masters champion was two under for the round through 10, but still five over for the tournament.

