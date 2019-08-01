Former Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jnr dies aged 60

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 01 Aug 2019, 15:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gordon Brand Jnr in action on the Staysure Tour

Gordon Brand Jnr, a member of the first European Ryder Cup team to triumph on American soil, has died at the age of 60.

Brand, whose father was also a professional golfer, featured in the 1987 Ryder Cup as Tony Jacklin's side claimed a historic 15-13 victory at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

A winner of eight European Tour events, the Scot was also involved two years later when Europe retained the trophy courtesy of a 14-14 draw at The Belfry.

Brand had featured on the Staysure Tour - formerly known as the European Senior Tour - as recently as last month and the competition's official Twitter account confirmed his passing.

A post from the Staysure Tour read: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time."

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/DMGEzthDBQ — Staysure Tour (@StaysureTour) August 1, 2019

Responding to that message, world number four Justin Rose tweeted: "So sad... I remember watching him play as a kid for the first time at the @BMWPGA and getting his signed golf ball on the 18th hole. #RIPGBjnr."

Thomas Bjorn, Europe's captain at last year's Ryder Cup, wrote: "When I came on Tour in 1996 this was one of the men that helped me understand what it was all about. A great man, a great friend, that has left us way too early."

When i came on Tour in 1996 this was one of the men that helped me understand what it was all about. A great man, a great friend,that has left us way too early.

Thank you Junior for everything!

RIP https://t.co/jSboqJIL48 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) August 1, 2019