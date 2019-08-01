×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Former Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jnr dies aged 60

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    01 Aug 2019, 15:42 IST
Gordon Brand Jnr - cropped
Gordon Brand Jnr in action on the Staysure Tour

Gordon Brand Jnr, a member of the first European Ryder Cup team to triumph on American soil, has died at the age of 60.

Brand, whose father was also a professional golfer, featured in the 1987 Ryder Cup as Tony Jacklin's side claimed a historic 15-13 victory at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

A winner of eight European Tour events, the Scot was also involved two years later when Europe retained the trophy courtesy of a 14-14 draw at The Belfry.

Brand had featured on the Staysure Tour - formerly known as the European Senior Tour - as recently as last month and the competition's official Twitter account confirmed his passing.

A post from the Staysure Tour read: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time."

Responding to that message, world number four Justin Rose tweeted: "So sad... I remember watching him play as a kid for the first time at the @BMWPGA and getting his signed golf ball on the 18th hole. #RIPGBjnr."

Thomas Bjorn, Europe's captain at last year's Ryder Cup, wrote: "When I came on Tour in 1996 this was one of the men that helped me understand what it was all about. A great man, a great friend, that has left us way too early."

 

Advertisement
Ireland's Adare Manor to host 2026 Ryder Cup
RELATED STORY
Europe captain Harrington gets Ryder Cup wildcards reduced to three
RELATED STORY
Fleetwood: Ryder Cup experience can boost my Open hopes
RELATED STORY
Rock's 60 takes Irish Open lead
RELATED STORY
Creamer leads the way at Evian Championship
RELATED STORY
Kuchar, Brown share lead as Snedeker shoots 60
RELATED STORY
Solheim Cup: Philately & Women's Golf
RELATED STORY
Classy Kaymer makes strong start to Munich title bid
RELATED STORY
Sideways 9's Chad Maveus on creating a fun, comfortable & casual golf apparel line
RELATED STORY
Player expects McIlroy to learn from Open disappointment
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us