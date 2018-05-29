Fort Worth winner Rose grouped with five-time champion Woods at Memorial Tournament

Fresh from winning the Fort Worth Invitational, Justin Rose will head to the Memorial Tournament and a grouping alongside Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods and Justin Rose

Tiger Woods makes his return to the Memorial Tournament this week and he will tee off with the in-form Justin Rose at Muirfield Village.

A five-time champion at the event, hosted by Jack Nicklaus, Woods has not played the Memorial since 2015, when Rose finished runner-up to David Lingmerth.

And the Englishman heads into this year's edition in fine form, having claimed his ninth PGA Tour success at the Fort Worth Invitational on Sunday.

Alongside Rose and Woods will be defending champion Jason Dufner, who won by three strokes ahead of Rickie Fowler and Anirban Lahiri in 2017.

The biggest names in golf are in our Featured Groups this week at Jack's place.https://t.co/kZ90k6z6J8 pic.twitter.com/LvNT5MLPHe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2018

Eight of the world's top nine golfers are in action and four star-studded featured groups were confirmed on Monday, with Fowler joining Masters winner Patrick Reed and world number one Justin Thomas in another of those trios.

Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson form a group with 10 major victories between them while Rory McIlroy - runner-up to Francesco Molinari on the European Tour's BMW PGA Championship on Sunday - will play alongside Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.