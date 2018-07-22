Four-way tie at Barbasol Championship as Lincicombe misses cut

Robert Streb

Robert Streb scored a nine-under par 63 to move into a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

The 31-year-old joined overnight front-runner Troy Merritt (69), Tom Lovelady (65) and Hunter Mahan (third-round 64) at 18-under ahead of Sunday morning's tee-off.

Streb birdied on the last two holes to join the cluster of golfers atop the leaderboard, while Merritt, who started strongly with a course-record 62 on Thursday, made par on the 18th to maintain his share of the lead.

The final day in Kentucky is set to be wide-open with 14 players within four shots of the lead with low scores recorded by most.

Meanwhile, American Brittany Lincicombe missed the cut, but had a strong weekend in her PGA tour debut.

The two-time major champion was playing at Nicholasville on a sponsor's exemption and became only the sixth woman to compete on the PGA Tour.

The 32-year-old made five birdies and an eagle against six bogeys to score a one-under-par 71 after her round on Friday was postponed by the weather.

"The fans were incredible," she told reporters on Saturday.

"It was so great feeding off their energy. They were cheering for me every time I hit a shot, every time I hit a fairway, and got it on the green.

"It made me feel way more comfortable. It was so cool. I'll remember this forever."