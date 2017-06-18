Fowler eager to get job done at U.S. Open

One of several players targeting a first major, Rickie Fowler hopes his time has come at the U.S. Open.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 07:32 IST

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler hopes he can finally complete the job and win his first major at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

After watching seemingly everyone else pass him by on the leaderboard, including his great friend Justin Thomas, Fowler birdied three straight holes on the back nine to finish at 10 under.

Fowler, who has six top-10 finishes at majors, is outright fifth – two shots behind surprise leader Brian Harman.

"It's going to be a really cool day for someone tomorrow," Fowler said after his four-under 68 in the third round.

"I'm looking forward to my shot at it, and I know it's not going to be an easy day, for sure. I've been there a handful of times and had some good finishes. But I'm looking forward to getting the job done.

"But looking and seeing the leaderboard, a lot of young guys, lot of great players. Someone has a very good chance of ending up with their first major tomorrow."

Rickie Fowler finishes with a 4-under 68 in Round 3.



He's -10 overall, two shots back. pic.twitter.com/ZROArGzhyz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2017

Fowler's putting has looked great – aside from a brief blip late in round two – which is why he has been able to shake off some inconsistent ball-striking.

"The big thing is going to be just driving it well tomorrow," Fowler said. "I needed to hit a lot of fairways, and if I do that, I'm going to play well.

"But the big thing is just staying within myself. It sounds kind of cliché. Just walking a little slower, going through the process. Making sure I just don't get ahead of myself. I mean, it's literally one shot at a time trying to pick this golf course apart, just like I did Thursday morning out here."

Fowler and Thomas – who shot a record-breaking 63 on Saturday – are staying in a house together this week, so they will have plenty to talk about as the two young Americans try to burst out of the pack.

"I knew going into the day with the rain we had last night and seeing that the course was going to play probably similar to what we saw Thursday morning when I went out, and if you played well and executed, that birdies were out there," Fowler said.

"Nine [under] is pretty darn good. Wasn't exactly seeing that, but I'm looking forward to hearing about that when I get back to the house since J.T. and I are staying together.

"But that was cool to see. Definitely inspiring in a way to see him get off to a good start and kind of motivating to want to get myself to go out and play well. And to see him get the eagle at the last, pretty cool, a special round for him."